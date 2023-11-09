The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) announced on 3 November 2023 that the implementation date of the Listing Rule amendments on mandatory climate disclosure will be postponed to 1 January 2025.

HKEX published in April 2023 a consultation paper proposing to mandate all listed companies in Hong Kong to provide climate-related disclosure in their Environmental, Social and Governance reports from 1 January 2024 (see our earlierUpdatefor details).

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has since then published the final IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards in June 2023 (see our Updates on Asia Regulators' Responsesand IOSCO Supports IFRS Standards But Others Do Not). The ISSB has also indicated that it will issue an adoption guide (ISSB Adoption Guide) before the end of 2023.

HKEX stated that it intends to take into account the recommended approaches to scaling and phasing-in of requirements available in the ISSB Adoption Guide when finalising the Listing Rule amendment, the implementation of which is thus postponed.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.