The Hong Kong Stock Exchange recently made various amendments to its listing rules, which came into effect on 1 January 2022. These include its recently published consultation conclusions in respect of the Listing Regime for Overseas Issuers and the Review of the Corporate Governance Code and related listing rules, and the Housekeeping Rule Amendments.

The existing Hong Kong listed issuers are expected to ascertain that they are in full compliance with the Core Standard. If not, they have until their second annual general meeting following 1 January 2022 (ie the effective date of the rule changes) to make any necessary amendments to the their constitutional documents to conform.

We are already working with various Hong Kong listed issuers, in particular Cayman incorporated companies, to propose amendments to its constitutional documents, being the memorandum of association and articles of association, to comply with these new changes.

