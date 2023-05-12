Seyfarth Hong Kong Office
Suite 3701 & 3708-3710, 37F
Edinburgh Tower, The Landmark
15 Queen's Road Central
Central, Hong Kong
Seyfarth Shanghai Office
15th Floor, Tower 2
Jing An Kerry Centre
1539 Nanjing Road West
Shanghai, China 200040
IN-PERSON Options
May 10, 2023
2:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (GMT+8) Registration
3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (GMT+8) Program
WEBINAR Option
May 10, 2023
3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (GMT+8)
Cost
There is no cost to attend this event, but registration is required.
About the Program
On Wednesday, May 10, from 3:00 – 4:00 pm (GMT+8), Seyfarth and JP Morgan will co-present “Escrow Services Introduction and Case Study – Risk Management Tool in M&A Transactions During Turbulent Times.”
Cross-border transactions are facing increasing risks and challenges during turbulent times. With breadth and depth of knowledge in areas ranging from M&A, litigation, and capital markets, this session aims to help attendees:
- Develop knowledge of various escrow transaction structures that are catered for different transaction needs;
- Gain a better understanding about preferential benefits on escrow services, such as an easy distribution and security assurance of the assets that are held in escrow; and
- Understand the global market trend for using escrow arrangements, supported by interesting case studies.
This event will be jointly hosted in Seyfarth's Shanghai and Hong Kong offices, with the speakers joining from our Shanghai office. Guests may also attend the event remotely; we will circulate the WebEx link shortly before the event.
If you are interested in attending the event, please use the link above for registration. We welcome all of you to attend and look forward to receiving your response by May 5, 2023.
Speakers
Stefano Beghi, Partner, Seyfarth
Shaw LLP
Natalie Huang, Escrow Services, Corporate & Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan
If you have any questions, please contact Alice Li at alli@seyfarth.com and reference this event.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.