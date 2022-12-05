ASIA TALKS – FUNDS CONVERSATION S01 E02

With some notable exceptions, investment management companies have become subjected to economic substance requirements in various offshore jurisdictions since the introduction of the Economic Substance Regime in 2018.

LISTENING TIME: 22 MINUTES

EPISODE BACKGROUND

Bronwyn King and Marc Parrott, Partners of Appleby's Investment Funds practice in Hong Kong, talk about the consequence of this legislative development on structuring the management of investment funds and the emergence of the BVI Approved Manager.

