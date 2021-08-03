Hong Kong Partner, David Bulley, has been named "M&A Lawyer of the Year" for both the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands by Corporate Livewire in the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2021.

David transferred to Appleby's Hong Kong office in June 2020 after four and a half years in Appleby's Cayman Islands office. David leads the Private Equity, Venture Capital and M&A practice areas as well as the office's corporate restructuring, distressed debt and special situations practice specialising in Cayman law.

David completed in excess of USD30 billion of M&A transactions in 2020, has handled in excess of USD1 billion of Asia sponsored SPACs in 2021 and is currently working on in excess of USD2.5 billion of publicly filed but ongoing Asia Sponsored SPACs as well as in excess of USD4 billion of de-SPAC transactions. Recent SPAC IPOs include Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation, Artisan Acquisition Corp., Gobi Acquisition Corp. and Black Spade Acquisition Co.

Most recently, David was also named as "Corporate Finance Lawyer of the Year - Cayman Islands" in Finance Monthly's 2021 Legal Awards for the second time in three years and ranked as "M&A Rising Star" in IFLR1000 2021 for five years in a row.

Commenting on the recognition, David said "It is an honour to be named as M&A lawyer of year for two jurisdictions. I look forward to continuing to deliver my Cayman and BVI expertise to our Asia Pacific client base and to grow our market share in this area through our seamless cross-jurisdictional offering between our Hong Kong and Cayman, BVI and Bermuda teams".

The Corporate Livewire Innovation and Excellence awards 2021 programme celebrates the recent success and continued achievements of businesses and individuals across a wide range of sectors and industries whilst also addressing some of the most pertinent issues facing key sectors. This can range from a commitment to being environmentally friendly in the battle against climate change to enacting positive change via ethical investment and the realisation of corporate social responsibility.

