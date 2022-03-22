Worldwide:
The Future Of Consumer – Asia-Pacific Predictions
22 March 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Rampant digitisation, pressure on ESG, post-Covid
upheaval – our video series tackles the big trends in the
booming Asia-Pacific consumer sector
Consumer sector companies will not return to pre-pandemic
settings – the changes to business models are here to stay.
Supply chain reinvention. Online customer service. Remote working.
Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. All things
digitization.
How fast consumer confidence recovers is different in each
jurisdiction, and many countries are now using their recovery plans
to push through climate action. And so too for consumer companies
building customer trust (and shareholder value) through social
capital initiatives.
In this series, our Asia Pacific Consumer Sector team will
explore the key issues driving trends in 2022 and share their
predictions on those that will have lasting impact for consumer
sector companies.
To view the full article, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from Worldwide
New Law On The Fight Againts Harassment And Violence In The School Environment
CMS Pasquier Ciulla Marquet Pastor Svara & Gazo
Law n° 1.513 of December 3, 2021 on the fight against harassment and violence in the school environment provides the Principality with a body of rules designed to identify, prevent, report, deal with and punish situations of harassment and violence in the school environment.
Consumer Protection Law 2021
Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants
This article aims at analysing the Consumer Protection Law 2021 and the changes which it has effected upon the previous statutory regime. It must be noted, that this reform can be hailed...
Statutory Implied Terms: Consumers' Rights
A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C
In a contractual relationship between the seller and the buyer, a great number of the parties' obligations will usually be expressed within the contract.