Campbells has acted as the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands legal counsel of Mobvoi Inc. in connection with its approximately HK$321.36 million initial public offering and listing of its 1,491,493,482 (assuming the over-allotment option is not exercised) on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Despite the market situation, the Hong Kong Public Offering was oversubscribed by over 117 times.

Partner Jenny Nip led the transaction with support from Chantelle Chan and Ben Tao.

Mobvoi Inc. is the first AI-generated content (AIGC) company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and provides AIGC solutions, AI enterprise solutions, smart devices and accessories with generative AI and voice interaction technologies at the core of its business. It is one of the market players in Asia capable of self-building its large language model, "Sequence Monkey", which is equipped with multi-modal generative capability and has an ability to understand and generate humanized text, audios, images and videos. In 2022, Mobvoi Inc. generated the largest amount of revenue from AIGC solutions among other market players in China.

Zhong Lun Law Firm LLP and Zhong Lun Law Firm acted as Hong Kong and PRC legal counsels, respectively, to Mobvoi Inc. Clifford Chance and Haiwen & Partners acted as Hong Kong and PRC legal counsels, respectively, to the joint sponsors and the underwriters. The joint sponsors are China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and CMB International Capital Limited, and the underwriters include China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, Zhongtai International Securities Limited, ICBC International Securities Limited, China Galaxy International Securities (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, CMBC Securities Company Limited, SPDB International Capital Limited, BOCOM International Securities Limited, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited, Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited and Livermore Holdings Limited.

