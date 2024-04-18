In our EMEA regulatory insights series colleagues from our EMEA offices provide an update on some of the key regulatory issues they are seeing in their local market. In this latest episode Etelka Bogardi from our Hong Kong office discusses recent regulatory developments including derivatives reporting, the e-HKD Pilot Programme and Hong Kong Green Week – Finance Stream.

Spotify/ Apple

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.