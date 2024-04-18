Hong Kong:
Global Regulation Tomorrow Plus: EMEA Regulatory Insights Series – Hong Kong (Podcast)
18 April 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
In our EMEA regulatory insights series colleagues from our EMEA
offices provide an update on some of the key regulatory issues they
are seeing in their local market. In this latest episode Etelka
Bogardi from our Hong Kong office discusses recent regulatory
developments including derivatives reporting, the e-HKD Pilot
Programme and Hong Kong Green Week – Finance Stream.
