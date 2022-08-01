Hong Kong:
Resumption Toolkit For Suspended Issuers In Hong Kong
01 August 2022
Withers LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
如欲閱讀繁體中文版，請點擊
這裡。
如欲阅读简体中文版，请点击
这里。
In the past several years, a number of suspended issuers were
delisted by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (the
"Exchange") as a result of their failure
to secure a resumption before the expiry of the 18 months remedial
period.
Please click
here to read the full article for some practical guidance to
the suspended issuers whose shares have been suspended from trading
on the Exchange and who are committed to seek a resumption of
trading.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Hong Kong
FIAU – Guidance Note On Source Of Wealth
CSB Group
In July 2022 the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (the ‘FIAU') issued a guidance note to provide further guidance on obtaining source of wealth information related to parties other than the customer.
Twenty Five Years Of Protected Cell Companies
GuernseyFinance
Originally designed for use in the captive insurance sector, the protected cell company has established itself as a go-to-solution for myriad of different uses in the 25 years since its creation.