Baidu, Inc. – closed on 23 August 2021

百度 – 于2021年8月23日完成

Acted as Cayman Islands legal counsel and British Virgin Islands legal counsel to Baidu, Inc. (the "Issuer") on its issuance of US$300,000,000 1.625% notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and its issuance of US$700,000,000 2.375% notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes", together with the 2027 Notes, the "Notes"). The Maples team comprised of partner Matt Roberts and associate Jessica Zhan. The Notes are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as US legal counsel to the Issuer whilst Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as US counsel to the underwriters, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and BOCOM International Securities Limited.

为Baidu, Inc（简称"发行人"）就其发行于2027年到期总额为3亿美元的1.625% 票据（简称"2027年票据"）及于2031年到期总额为7亿美元的2.375% 票据（简称"2031年票据"，与"2027年票据"统称为" 本次票据"）担任开曼群岛及英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Matt Roberts马伯茨，以及律师 Jessica Zhan詹欣彤。本次票据于香港交易所上市。世达国际律师事务所担任发行人的美国法律顾问。达维律师事务所担任包销商（高盛（亚洲）、美银证券、摩根大通证券、中国国际金融香港证券及交银国际证券）的美国法律顾问。

Li Auto Inc. – closed on 12 August 2021

理想汽车 – 于2021年8月12日完成

Acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto") in relation to its global offering of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares and primary dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. American Depositary Shares representing the Class A ordinary shares of Li Auto have been listed on Nasdaq Stock Market since August 2020. Li Auto is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market and designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. The offering, which closed on 12 August 2021, raised approximately HK$11.8 billion. The Maples team comprised partner Karen Zhang Pallaras and associate Ray Tso. The Group's Fund Services business acted as the Cayman Islands Share Registrar, and its team comprised Eastern Fong, Regional Head of the Group's fund services business in Asia and senior vice president Christy Poon. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as Hong Kong and US counsels and Han Kun Law Offices acted as PRC counsel respectively to Li Auto, and Kirkland & Ellis acted as Hong Kong counsel and King & Wood Mallesons acted as PRC counsel respectively to the underwriters, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, UBS AG Hong Kong Branch and UBS Securities LLC

为Li Auto Inc.（简称"理想汽车"）就其全球发售100,000,000股A类普通股及于香港交易所双重主要上市项目担任开曼群岛法律顾问。理想汽车的美国存托股份（代表其A类普通股）自2020年8月起已于纳斯达克股票市场上市。理想汽车是中国新能源汽车市场的创新者，从事设计、研发、制造和销售豪华智能电动汽车SUV。此项目已于2021年8月12日完成，集资约118亿港元。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Karen Zhang Pallaras张那，以及律师 Ray Tso曹鹤云。Maples集团的基金服务业务担任开曼群岛股份登记处，其团队成员包括Maples集团亚洲区基金服务区域主管 Eastern Fong方东及高级副总裁 Christy Poon潘淑雯。世达国际律师事务所担任理想汽车的香港及美国法律顾问。汉坤律师事务所担任理想汽车的中国法律顾问。凯易律师事务所担任包销商（高盛（亚洲）、中国国际金融香港证券有限公司、瑞士银行香港分行及瑞银证券）的香港法律顾问。金杜律师事务所担任上述包销商的中国法律顾问。

Universe Trek Limited – closed on 5 August 2021

星旅有限公司 – 于2021年8月5日完成

Acted as British Virgin Islands counsel to Universe Trek Limited (the "Issuer") on its issue of an aggregate of US$200 million zero coupon convertible bonds due 2026, which closed on 5 August 2021. The bonds are convertible into shares in, and guaranteed by, Far East Horizon Limited and are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Maples team comprised partner Derrick Kan and associate Ray Tso. The Issuer was also represented by Baker & McKenzie as to English law. The sole lead manager, Huatai International, was represented by Clifford Chance LLP as to English law and by Tian Yuan Law Firm as to PRC law.

为星旅有限公司（简称" 发行人"）就其发行于2026年到期总额为2亿美元的零息可换股债券（简称" 本次债券"）担任英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。此项目已于2021年8月5日完成。本次债券可转换为远东宏信有限公司（简称" 担保人"）的股份，由担保人提供担保，并于香港交易所上市。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Derrick Kan简立基，以及律师 Ray Tso曹鹤云。贝克"麦坚时律师事务所担任发行人的英国法律顾问。高伟绅律师事务所担任独家牵头经办人华泰国际的英国法律顾问。天元律师事务所担任独家牵头经办人的中国法律顾问。

Chalco Hong Kong Investment Company Limited (Aluminum Corporation of China Limited as guarantor) – closed on 28 July 2021

Chalco Hong Kong Investment Company Limited（中国铝业股份有限公司作为担保人）– 于2021年7月28日完成

Acted as British Virgin Islands legal counsel to Chalco Hong Kong Investment Company Limited for its issues of (i) US$500,000,000 1.55 per cent. senior bonds due 2024 and (ii) US$500,000,000 2.10 per cent. senior bonds due 2026 guaranteed by Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, a leading enterprise in the non-ferrous metal industry in China. The bonds are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of debt issues to professional investors. The Maples team comprised of partner Lorraine Pao and associate Irena Wu. Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as the Hong Kong law counsel and King & Wood Mallesons acted as the PRC law counsel for the Issuer and the Guarantor. Linklaters acted as the English law counsel to the managers and the trustee, with JunHe LLP acted as the PRC law counsel for the managers.

为Chalco Hong Kong Investment Company Limited（简称"发行人"）(i) 于2024年到期总额为5亿美元1.55% 优先债券；及 (ii) 于2026年到期总额为5亿美元2.10% 优先债券（简称"本次债券"）的发行，担任英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。本次债券由中国铝业股份有限公司提供担保，仅向专业投资者以债务形式发行，并于香港交易所上市。发行人的集团是中国有色金属行业的龙头企业。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁，以及律师 Irena Wu吴顺秀。达维律师事务所担任发行人及担保人的香港法律顾问。金杜律师事务所担任发行人及担保人的中国法律顾问。年利达律师事务所担任经办人及受托人的英国法律顾问。君合律师事务所担任经办人的中国法律顾问。

Shandong Iron and Steel Xinheng International Company Limited – closed on 28 July 2021

山东钢铁集团有限公司 – 于2021年7月28日完成

Acted as British Virgin Islands counsel to Shandong Iron and Steel Xinheng International Company Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Shandong Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd.(the "Guarantor"), in its issue of the US$500,000,000 4.8 per cent. guaranteed bonds due 2024, guaranteed by the Guarantor. The bonds are listed on The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of debt issues to professional investors. The issuer's group is a leading steel producer in the PRC. The Maples team comprised partner Lorraine Pao and associate Irena Wu. Deacons acted as the Hong Kong and English legal counsel and JunHe LLP acted as the PRC legal counsel of the issuer and the Guarantor. Linklaters acted as the Hong Kong and English legal counsel of the joint lead managers and the trustee and Shandong Kangqiao Law Firm acted as the PRC legal counsel of the joint lead managers.

为山东钢铁集团有限公司（简称"担保人"）的间接全资拥有子公司Shandong Iron and Steel Xinheng International Company Limited（简称"发行人"）于2024年到期总额为5亿美元4.8% 有担保债券（简称"本次债券"）的发行担任英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。本次债券由担保人提供担保，仅向专业投资者以债务形式发行，并于香港交易所上市。发行人的集团是中国领先的钢铁生产商。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁，以及律师 Irena Wu吴顺秀。的近律师行担任发行人及担保人的香港及英国法律顾问。君合律师事务所担任发行人及担保人的中国法律顾问。年利达律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人及受托人的香港及英国法律顾问。山东康桥律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人的中国法律顾问。

Anton Oilfield Services Group – closed on 26 July 2021

安东油田服务集团 – 于2021年7月26日完成

Acted as Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands counsel to Anton Oilfield Services Group (the "Issuer") in connection with the issuance of its US$150,000,000 8.75% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "New Notes") guaranteed by certain of its subsidiaries, and the exchange of certain New Notes for its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2022 issued to certain holders thereof. The New Notes are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Issuer and its subsidiaries are a leading, independent and integrated oilfield service provider with a global footprint, covering a number of major oil and gas basins in the world. The Maples team comprised partner Juno Huang and associate Ray Tso. The Issuer was also advised by Sidley Austin as to the US and Hong Kong laws, and by Tian Yuan Law Firm as to PRC law. The joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners were advised by Shearman & Sterling as to the US law, and by Jingtian & Gongcheng as to PRC law.

为安东油田服务集团（简称"发行人"）就其发行于2025年到期总额为1.5亿美元的8.75% 优先票据（简称"新票据"），以及以部份新票据交换已向若干持有人发行的于2022年到期的7.50% 优先票据，担任开曼群岛及英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。新票据由发行人若干子公司提供担保，并于香港交易所上市。发行人及其子公司是领先的独立一体化油田服务提供商，业务遍布全球，包括全球多个主要油气产区。Maples集团负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Juno Huang黄子容，以及律师 Ray Tso曹鹤云。盛德律师事务所担任发行人的美国及香港法律顾问。天元律师事务所担任发行人的中国法律顾问。谢尔曼·思特灵律师事务所担任联席全球协调人及联席账簿管理人的美国法律顾问。竞天公诚律师事务所担任联席全球协调人及联席账簿管理人的中国法律顾问。

Horse Gallop Finance Limited – closed on 26 July 2021

Horse Gallop Finance Limited – 于2021年7月26日完成

Acted as the British Virgin Islands legal counsel to Horse Gallop Finance Limited (the "Issuer") in respect of (i) the update of its US$4,000,000,000 medium term programme (the "Programme") arranged by ICBC International Securities Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (together, the "Arrangers") and (i) its issue of US$600,000,000 1.10 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") under the Programme and be listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Notes are guaranteed by ICBC International Holdings Limited (the "Guarantor"). The Maples team comprised partner Lorraine Pao and associate Alicia Phang. Clifford Chance acted as the English law counsel to the Issuer and Guarantor, Jun He acted as the PRC law counsel to the Issuer and Guarantor, Allen & Overy acted as the English law counsel to the Arrangers and dealers and King & Wood Mallesons acted as the PRC law counsel to the Arrangers and dealers.

为Horse Gallop Finance Limited（简称"发行人"）(i) 更新其40亿美元、由工银国际证券有限公司、中国工商银行（亚洲）有限公司及香港上海汇丰银行有限公司（合称"安排行"）安排的中期票据计划（简称"该计划"）；及 (i) 在该计划下于2024年到期总额为6亿美元的1.10% 有担保票据（简称"本次票据"）的发行，担任英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。本次票据于香港交易所上市，由工银国际控股有限公司（简称"担保人"）提供担保。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁，以及律师 Alicia Phang彭凌珊。高伟绅律师事务所担任发行人及担保人的英国法律顾问。君合律师事务所担任发行人及担保人的中国法律顾问。安理国际律师事务所担任安排行及交易方的英国法律顾问。金杜律师事务所担任安排行及交易方的中国法律顾问。

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited – closed on 26 July 2021

宝龙地产控股有限公司 – 于2021年7月26日完成

Acted as Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands legal counsel to Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited (the "Issuer") in respect of its issue of US$200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.00% senior notes due 2022 (the "Notes"). The Notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The Issuer is a leading property developer in China specialising in the development and operation of high-quality, large-scale, integrated commercial and residential complexes. The Maples team is led by partner Karen Zhang Pallaras. Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the US law, English law and Hong Kong law counsel and Commerce & Finance Law Offices acted as the PRC law counsel to the Issuer. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as the US law counsel and JunHe LLP. acted as the PRC law counsel to the initial purchasers, respectively.

为宝龙地产控股有限公司（简称"发行人"）就其发行于2022年到期总额为2亿美元的4.00% 优先票据（简称"本次票据"）担任开曼群岛及英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。本次票据于新加坡交易所上市。发行人是一家中国领先的房地产开发商，专注于开发及经营高质量、大规模及综合的商业及住宅房地产项目。Maples负责此次项目的团队由合伙人 Karen Zhang Pallaras张那领衔。德汇律师事务所担任发行人的美国、英国及香港法律顾问。通商律师事务所担任发行人的中国法律顾问。世达国际律师事务所担任初始买方的美国法律顾问。君合律师事务所担任初始买方的中国法律顾问。

Far East Consortium International Limited – closed on 21 July 2021

远东发展有限公司 – 于2021年7月21日完成

Acted as Cayman Islands legal counsel to Far East Consortium International Limited (the "Guarantor") in connection with the tap issue by FEC Finance Limited (the "Issuer", together with the Company and their subsidiaries, the "Group") of US$150,000,000 5.10 per cent. notes due 2024 (the "Notes") to be consolidated and form a single series with the existing US$235,000,000 5.10 per cent. notes due 2024, under its US$2,000,000,000 guaranteed medium term note programme (the "Programme") unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantor. The Group is based in Hong Kong and is primarily engaged in property development and investment, hotel operations and management, car park operations and facilities management and also gaming operations and management. The Programme and the Notes are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Maples team was led by partner Richard Spooner and assisted by associate Ray Tso. The Issuer and Guarantor were advised by Reed Smith Richards Butler as to English and Hong Kong laws, and the dealers were advised by Linklaters as to English law and by Commerce & Finance Law Offices as to PRC law.

为远东发展有限公司（简称" 担保人"）就FEC Finance Limited（简称"发行人"，连同担保人及其子公司合称为" 该集团"）在其20亿美元的有担保中期票据计划（简称" 该计划"）下发行于2024年到期总额为1.5亿美元的5.10% 票据（简称"本次票据"）担任开曼群岛法律顾问。本次票据将与于2024 年到期总额2.35亿美元的5.10% 现有票据合并及组成单一系列。该计划由担保人提供无条件及不可撤销的担保。该集团设于香港，主要从事房地产发展及投资、酒店营运及管理、停车场营运及设施管理，以及博彩娱乐的营运及管理。该计划及本次票据于香港交易所上市。Maples负责此次项目的团队由合伙人Richard Spooner潘利程领衔，由律师Ray Tso曹鹤云提供协助。礼德齐伯礼律师行担任发行人及担保人的英国及香港法律顾问。年利达律师事务所担任交易商的英国法律顾问。通商律师事务所担任交易商的中国法律顾问。

Weimob Inc. – closed on 7 June 2021 and 16 July 2021

Weimob Inc.– 于2021年6月7日及年7月16日完成

Acted as Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands counsel to Weimob Inc. (the "Guarantor") in connection with (i) the issue by Weimob Investment Limited (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Guarantor, of its US$300,000,000 zero coupon guaranteed convertible bonds due 2026 (the "New Bonds") guaranteed by the Guarantor, which closed on 7 June 2021; and (ii) the cash incentive invitation offer by the Issuer for conversion of up to US$150,000,000 1.50 per cent. guaranteed convertible bonds due 2025 (the "Existing Bonds", together with the New Bonds, the "Bonds") guaranteed by the Guarantor, which closed on 16 July 2021. The Bonds are convertible into ordinary shares of the Guarantor which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Guarantor and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in provision of cloud-based commerce and marketing solutions and targeted marketing services on Tencent's social networking service platforms for merchants in China. The Maples team comprised partner Juno Huang and associate Ray Tso. The Guarantor and the Issuer were also advised by Clifford Chance as to English law, and by Junhe LLP as to PRC law. The managers were advised by Linklaters as to English and Hong Kong laws, and by Haiwen & Partners as to PRC law.

就以下项目担任Weimob Inc.（简称 "微盟集团"或" 担保人"）的开曼群岛及英属维尔京群岛法律顾问：(i) 担保人的全资子公司Weimob Investment Limited（简称"发行人"）发行于2026年到期总额为3亿美元的零息有担保可换股债券（简称" 新债券"），新债券由担保人提供担保，于2021年6月7日完成；及 (ii) 发行人提出的现金激励邀请要约，以转换于2025年到期总额不多于1.5亿美元的1.50 % 有担保可换股债券（简称" 现有债券"，与新债券合称为" 本次债券"），现有债券由担保人提供担保，于2021年7月16日完成。本次债券可转换为担保人的普通股，并于香港交易所上市。担保人及其子公司主要从事提供云端商业及营销解决方案，及于中国为腾讯社交网络服务平台商户提供精准营销服务。Maples集团负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Juno Huang黄子容，以及律师 Ray Tso曹鹤云。高伟绅律师事务所担任担保人及发行人的英国法律顾问。君合律师事务所担任担保人及发行人的中国法律顾问。年利达律师事务所担任经办人的英国及香港法律顾问。海问律师事务所担任经办人的中国法律顾问。

New Metro Global Limited (Seazen Holdings Co., Ltd. as guarantor) – closed on 15 July 2021

新城环球有限公司（新城控股集团股份有限公司作为担保人）– 于2021年7月15日完成

Acted as British Virgin Islands legal counsel to New Metro Global Limited for its issuance of US$300,000,000 4.625% guaranteed senior notes due 2025 guaranteed by Seazen Holdings Co., Ltd. and be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The notes are being issued as Green Bonds. The Maples team comprised of partner Lorraine Pao and associate Irena Wu. Shearman & Sterling acted as the US law counsel and Shu Jin Law Firm acted as the PRC law counsel for the Issuer, Paul Hastings LLP and Commerce & Finance Law Office acted as the US law and PRC law counsels to the initial purchasers respectively.

为新城环球有限公司（简称"发行人"）就其于2025年到期总额为3亿美元4.625% 有担保优先票据（简称"本次票据"）的发行担任英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。本次票据由新城控股集团股份有限公司（简称"担保人"）提供担保，并于新加坡交易所上市。本次票据以绿色债券发行。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁，以及律师 Irena Wu吴顺秀。谢尔曼·思特灵律师事务所担任发行人的美国法律顾问。信达律师事务所担任发行人的中国法律顾问。普衡律师事务所担任初始买方的美国法律顾问。通商律师事务所担任初始买方的中国法律顾问。

The Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman Islands) Company Limited – closed on 15 July 2021

The Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman Islands) Company Limited – 于2021年7月15日完成

Acted as the Cayman Islands legal counsel to The Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman Islands) Company Limited (the "Issuer") in respect of its issue of U.S.$500,000,000 2.25 per cent. notes due 2031 (the "Notes") under its U.S.$7,000,000,000 Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") and guaranteed by The Hongkong Land Company, Limited (the "Guarantor"). The notes are being issued as Green Bonds and be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The Maples team comprised partner Lorraine Pao and associate Alicia Phang. Linklaters acted as the English law and Hong Kong law counsels to the Issuer and Guarantor, Clifford Chance acted as the English law and Hong Kong law counsels to the managers and trustee.

为The Hongkong Land Finance (Cayman Islands) Company Limited（简称"发行人"）在其70亿美元的有担保中期票据计划（简称"该计划"）下于2031年到期总额为5亿美元的2.25% 票据（简称"本次票据"）的发行担任开曼群岛法律顾问。本次票据由香港置地有限公司（简称"担保人"）提供担保，发行为绿色债券，并于新加坡交易所上市。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁，以及律师 Alicia Phang彭凌珊。年利达律师事务所担任发行人及担保人的英国及香港法律顾问。高伟绅律师事务所担任经办人及受托人的英国及香港法律顾问。

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. – closed on 14 July 2021

中国现代牧业控股有限公司 – 于2021年7月14日完成

Acted as Cayman Islands legal counsel to China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. for its issuance of US$500,000,000 2.125 per cent bonds due 2026 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of debt issues to professional investors. The Maples team comprised of partner Lorraine Pao and associate Irena Wu. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton (Hong Kong) acted as the English and Hong Kong law counsels and Commerce & Finance Law Offices acted as the PRC law counsel for the Issuer, Linklaters acted as the English and Hong Kong law counsels to the joint lead managers and the trustee, with JunHe LLP acted as the PRC law counsel for the joint lead managers.

为中国现代牧业控股有限公司（简称"发行人"）就其于2026年到期总额为5亿美元2.125% 债券（简称"本次债券"）的发行担任开曼群岛法律顾问。本次债券仅向专业投资者以债务形式发行，并于香港交易所上市。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁，以及律师 Irena Wu吴顺秀。佳利律师事务所担任发行人的英国及香港法律顾问。通商律师事务所担任发行人的中国法律顾问。年利达律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人及受托人的英国及香港法律顾问。君合律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人的中国法律顾问。

Shenwan Hongyuan International Finance Limited – closed on 14 July 2021

Shenwan Hongyuan International Finance Limited – 于2021年7月14日完成

Acted as the British Virgin Islands legal counsel to Shenwan Hongyuan International Finance Limited (the "Issuer") in respect of its issue of US$500,000,000 1.800 per cent. Guaranteed Bonds due 2026 (the "Bonds") and be listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Bonds are guaranteed by Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Guarantor").The Maples team comprised partner Lorraine Pao and associate Alicia Phang. Clifford Chance acted as the English law counsel to the Issuer and Guarantor, Jingtian & Gongcheng acted as the PRC law counsel to the Guarantor, Latham & Watkins LLP acted as the English law counsel to the joint lead managers and trustee and King & Wood Mallesons acted as the PRC law counsel to the joint lead managers.

为Shenwan Hongyuan International Finance Limited（简称"发行人"）于2026年到期总额为5亿美元的1.800% 有担保债券（简称"本次债券"）的发行担任英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。本次债券于香港交易所上市，由申万宏源证券有限公司（简称"担保人"）提供担保。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁，以及律师 Alicia Phang彭凌珊。高伟绅律师事务所担任发行人及担保人的英国法律顾问。竞天公诚律师事务所担任担保人的中国法律顾问。瑞生国际律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人及受托人的英国法律顾问。金杜律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人的中国法律顾问。

Sino-Ocean Land Treasure IV Limited (Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited as guarantor) – closed on 13 July 2021

远洋地产宝财IV有限公司（远洋集团控股有限公司作为担保人）– 于2021年7月13日完成

Acted as British Virgin Islands legal counsel to Sino-Ocean Land Treasure IV Limited for its issuance of US$320,000,000 2.70 per cent. guaranteed green notes due 2025 guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited and be listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of debt issues to professional investors. The Maples team comprised of partner Lorraine Pao and associate Irena Wu. Paul Hastings acted as the English and Hong Kong law counsels and Cathay Associates Kejie acted as the PRC law counsel for the Issuer, Linklaters acted as the English law counsel to the joint lead managers and the trustee, with King & Wood Mallesons acted as the PRC law counsel for the joint lead managers.

为远洋地产宝财IV有限公司（简称"发行人"）就其于2025年到期总额为3.2亿美元2.70% 有担保绿色票据（简称"本次票据"）的发行担任英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。本次票据由远洋集团控股有限公司（简称"担保人"）提供担保，仅向专业投资者以债务形式发行，并于香港交易所上市。Maples负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Lorraine Pao鲍咏璁，以及律师 Irena Wu吴顺秀。普衡律师事务所担任发行人的英国及香港法律顾问。柯杰律师事务所担任发行人的中国法律顾问。年利达律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人及受托人的英国法律顾问。金杜律师事务所担任联席牵头经办人的中国法律顾问。

Helenbergh China Holdings Limited – closed on 29 June 2021

海伦堡中国控股有限公司 – 于2021年6月29日完成

Acted as Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands counsel to Helenbergh China Holdings Limited (the "Issuer", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on its issue of US$150,000,000 11.0% Senior Notes due 2023, to be consolidated and form a single series with the existing US$200,000,000 11.0% Senior Notes due 2023. The Group is an expanding PRC real estate developer primarily engaged in the development of residential properties. The Maples team comprised partner Juno Huang and associate Ray Tso. The Issuer were also advised by Sidley Austin as to US law and Hong Kong law, and by Commerce & Finance as to PRC law. The initial purchasers were advised by Linklaters as to US law and by Global Law Office as to PRC law.

为海伦堡中国控股有限公司（简称" 发行人"，与其子公司合称为" 该集团"）就其发行于2023年到期总额为1.5亿美元的11.0% 优先票据（简称" 本次票据"）担任开曼群岛及英属维尔京群岛法律顾问。本次票据将与于2023年到期总额为2亿美元11.0% 现有优先票据合并及组成单一系列。该集团是一家不断扩张的中国房地产开发商，主要从事住宅地产开发。Maples集团负责此次项目的团队成员包括合伙人 Juno Huang黄子容，以及律师 Ray Tso曹鹤云。盛德律师事务所担任发行人的美国及香港法律顾问。通商律师事务所担任发行人的中国法律顾问。年利达律师事务所担任初始买方的美国法律顾问。环球律师事务所担任初始买方的中国法律顾问。