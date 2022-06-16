ARTICLE

Mayer Brown has been a trusted advisor to the aviation industry for over 80 years. We use our in-depth industry knowledge and our Asian platform to support airports, airlines, aircraft lessors and financial institutions across a wide range of legal disciplines throughout Asia.

Overview

Mayer Brown has over 80 years' experience in the aviation industry, representing:

Airlines

Aircraft lessors

Financial institutions and investors

Airports

Local aviation authorities

Aviation fuel providers

Catering companies

Ground handling companies

Maintenance, repair and overhaul companies

Although Mayer Brown's aviation clients have a wide range of differing requirements, we have the skills and the experience necessary to service them all.

Who Are We?

Mayer Brown's aviation team comprises a significant number of lawyers with broad experience in a wide range of legal disciplines relevant to the aviation industry across the Asia region. We are committed to excellent service delivery and our multilingual team establishes and maintains close working relationships with each of our clients. We take time to understand each client's particular business objectives with a view to delivering legal services in the most efficient and cost effective manner possible.

What We Do For...

AIRLINES

Mayer Brown represents a number of airlines in all areas of the airline business. Some examples are set forth below.

Aircraft/Engine Acquisition and Disposal

Our Asian aircraft-sector clients have grown dramatically over the past two decades. We have assisted those clients to acquire new and used aircraft, and to dispose of aircraft which have become surplus to their requirements. Our involvement includes the documentation and negotiation of:

Sale and purchase agreements

Operating lease agreements

Wet-lease agreements and short term charter arrangements

Cargo block space agreements

Sale-and-leaseback transactions

Passenger-to-freighter conversion contracts

Clients are aware that transactions involving used aircraft pose a higher degree of risk and require a higher level of skill from lawyers. Mayer Brown's aviation team has particular experience in transactions involving used aircraft (including helicopters and corporate jets) and engines, having frequently documented and negotiated the sale, purchase and/or lease of used aircraft. We also have hands-on experience in negotiating passenger-to-freighter conversion contracts.

Airline Finance

Consistently awarded top rankings in aircraft and asset finance by reputable and authoritative legal directories, Mayer Brown's Asset Finance Group is recognised as a leading asset finance team in Asia. Much of that experience has been gained advising airlines on a variety of different financing and treasury activities, including:

Aircraft-finance transactions, including secured facilities, export-credit (ECA and US EXIMBANK) supported facilities and finance leases

Unsecured loans and lines of credit

Tax-driven financing transactions (domestic and cross-border products, including France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, UK and US based structures)

Off-balance sheet financing transactions

Currency, interest rate and fuel hedging activities

Our depth and breadth means that we can provide commercially-astute lawyers with appropriate experience to service nearly any airline financing requirements.

Commercial Agreements

Airlines spend enormous sums of money acquiring goods and services from third parties. Mayer Brown assists airlines to negotiate and document:

Supply agreements

Power-by-the-hour agreements and engine fleet management programmes

Heavy maintenance agreements

Base/line maintenance agreements

Engine pooling agreements

Catering agreements

Ramp-handling and fueling agreements

GSA and related commercial agreements

AIRCRAFT/ENGINE LESSORS AND MROS

Aircraft/Engine Lessors

It was once thought that a lawyer with aircraftfinance experience was automatically equipped to represent clients in operating lease transactions. Now, both airlines and leasing companies require a lawyer documenting an operating lease or a sale-and-leaseback transaction to understand the technical aspects of operating an aircraft/engine in revenue service.

Mayer Brown is recognised by both airlines and leasing companies as having a sophisticated understanding of aircraft-related operational and technical issues. We regularly advise on:

Aircraft operating leases

Engine operating leases

Aircraft wetleases and charters (including local regulatory requirements)

Sale-and-leaseback transactions

Related maintenance agreements

MROs

Mayer Brown's extensive knowledge of operational and technical matters has its foundation in our participation in a wide range of aviationengineering-related transactions. Our experience includes negotiating and documenting:

Passenger-to-freighter conversion contracts

Base maintenance agreements

Power-by-the-hour agreements/engine fleet management programmes

Engine/spare part pooling agreements

Spare part consignment agreements

Delivery/return conditions for used aircraft

AIRCRAFT FINANCIERS AND INVESTORS

Mayer Brown advises financial institutions, finance lessors and aircraft investors in a wide variety of finance activities, including:

Unsecured lending to airlines

Aircraft and engine finance transactions, including secured facilities and export credit supported facilities (ECA and US EXIMBANK)

Finance leases

Cross-border financing of corporate jets

Tax-driven financing transactions (domestic and cross-border products, including France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, UK, and US based structures)

Off-balance sheet financing

Loan purchase, defeasance and refinancing arrangements

Aircraft repossession (co-operative lessee/ unco-operative lessee)

Aircraft-related registration, deregistration and other regulatory matters

Liability and insurance matters

Mayer Brown's broad exposure to the aviation industry means we are able to offer comprehensive advice to financial institutions on aviation-related matters. This is particularly true with regard to the financing of used aircraft, where our sophisticated understanding of aircraft-related technical issues gives financial institutions greater peace of mind.

