ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

When considering a cross border strategy, it is essential to understand how each jurisdiction interrelates with the others. Where there is an agreement to arbitrate, the interplay between the insolvency and arbitration may become critical and there are significant differences in the approach taken to this issue across jurisdictions.

While every case will be different and require specialist advice, our Global Claim Monetization & Dilution team has prepared a reference guide to the basic parameters in five key jurisdictions.

Originally published July 23, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.