Nick Gall, Ashima Sood and Kritika Sethia have contributed the Hong Kong chapter for the 2022 International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG) to Competition Litigation. The chapter covers common issues in competition litigation law and regulations in Hong Kong, including interim remedies, final remedies, evidence, justification/defences, timing, settlement, costs, appeal, leniency and anticipated reforms.

Click here to read the full chapter:

https://iclg.com/practice-areas/competition-litigation-laws-and-regulations/hong-kong

* This article was first published in ICGG to: Competition Litigation 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.