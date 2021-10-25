ARTICLE

Hong Kong: Enforcement Of Arbitral Awards In Asia – Collaboration With DFDL

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Of Counsel Felda Yeung has contributed the Hong Kong chapter to this Q&A publication with DFDL which aims to shed light on the practical issues surrounding the enforceability of arbitral awards in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Click here to download the full publication.

Turn to p9-12 for the Hong Kong chapter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.