Asian Legal Business recently spoke to Jeremy Lightfoot, partner and head of Carey Olsen's Hong Kong dispute resolution and litigation practice, to hear his thoughts on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on offshore disputes.

The video interview, which can be viewed in full via the Asian Legal Business LinkedIn channel, sees Jeremy discuss the trends he has seen, the type of work that has kept the firm's Hong Kong dispute resolution and litigation team particularly busy and his predictions for the offshore disputes space over the next couple of years.

In sharing his predictions on the type of disputes work the offshore legal sector could expect to see in the next year or two, Jeremy said: "I think it's probably going to be much more of the same from last year, particularly cross-border - that's not slowing down in a hurry.

"We'll probably see some more traditional insolvency appointments, there's certainly an uptick of interest in that in the market, and I think we will see some more liquidations going through. Certainly more restructuring across the board, and I think also the protective receiverships may continue in the same way."

