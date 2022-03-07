The Hong Kong Competition Commission celebrated the sixth full year of the Competition Ordinance in December 2021, after an increase of enforcement activities and policy making efforts during 2021.

2022 has started with a flurry of activity. On 18 January 2022, the Commission conducted a joint dawn raid in the building maintenance sector with the Organized Crime and Triad Bureau of the Hong Kong Police.

On 20 January 2022, the Commission commenced proceedings in the Competition Tribunal against certain parties involved in a tourist attraction ticket price-fixing cartel: some parties involved in this case had already been issued with infringement notices in 2021.

On 27 January 2022, the Commission acknowledged its ongoing investigation into local food delivery apps, Deliveroo and Foodpanda, and invited the restaurant industry to submit information to support the Commission's investigation.

In this e-bulletin, we summarise the key developments of the past 12 months, and look forward at what may be on the horizon for Hong Kong competition law in the Year of the Tiger.

A copy of the full e-bulletin can be found here.

