In Hong Kong, about 14.6 billion pieces of plastic cutlery are discarded every year which can be taken as the equivalent of an annual disposal rate of 1,940 pieces per person.

This even in a territory where the use of chopsticks made of wood/bamboo is a general practice!

The plastic cutlery disposal is a major physical and biological threat both in the huge space taken by this volume of discarded waste and also through the threat to the living and marine environment by entry of plastic waste into the food chain and its consequent contamination.

The Government of Hong Kong has proposed introducing its Scheme on Regulation of Disposable Plastic Tableware over two phases as early as 2025.

At present there is a current public consultation on the proposal to ban the local sale in Hong Kong of two stages would see a first stage to ban the local sale of polystyrene tableware so that catering premises will be prohibited from offering all types of plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery and plates for both dine-in and takeaway services.

In line with this in the second stage the provision of plastic cups and food containers will also be outlawed for dine-in customers.

In common with so many jurisdictions worldwide increasingly aware of "green" policies the Government of Hong Kong is making active proposals for its contribution to the elimination of this worldwide menace and threat to our entire environment.

