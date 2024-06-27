Is Abortion Allowed In The UAE?

The UAE Cabinet has issued Resolution No. (44) of 2024, which specifies the permissible cases of abortion in accordance with Article No. (16/3) of the Medical Liability Law. The resolution stipulates three additional cases in which an abortion may be performed:
- If the pregnancy occurs as a result of intercourse with a female against her will, without her consent, or under invalid consent.
- If the person responsible for the pregnancy is one of the woman's ascendants or a non-marriageable relative.
- After the committee's approval, at the request of the spouses and under specific conditions.
هل الإجهاض مسموح في دولة الامارات؟
صدر عن مجلس الوزراء الإماراتي القرار رقم (44) لسنة 2024 بشأن تحديد حالات الإجهاض المسموح بها وذلك اعمالاً لأحكام المادة (3/16) من قانون المسؤولية الطبية. وقد نص على ثلاث حالات إضافية يجوز فيها يجوز اجراء عملية الإجهاض وهي:
إذا كان الحمل نتيجة مواقعة إنثى كرهاً أو بغير رضاها أو بإرادة لا يعتد بها
إذا كان المتسبب في الحمل من أصول المرأة أو من محارمها
بناءً على طلب الزوجين بعد موافقة اللجنة وضمن شروطٍ خاصة
