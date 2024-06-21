Magle Group To Acquire PK Biotech ApS And PK Chemicals A/S

Magle Group, a leading healthcare innovator listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has signed a binding term sheet to acquire all shares in PK Biotech ApS and its subsidiary PK Chemicals A/S, a world leading manufacturer of Dextran, Dextran Derivatives and customized products used in the pharmaceutical, medico and cosmetic industries, from PRS1 ApS. We are advising PRS1 ApS and its owners on the transaction.

Magle Group consists of Magle Chemoswed, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Magle PharmaCept, a sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of medical technology products. PK Chemicals A/S is a world leading manufacturer of Dextran, Dextran Derivatives and customized products used in the pharmaceutical, medico and cosmetic industries and has two manufacturing sites in Denmark.

The purchase price will consist of 7,200,000 newly issued shares in Magle Group, equivalent to 40% of the share capital. The deal is expected to be completed in Q3 2024, subject to the parties entering into a merger agreement, due diligence, regulatory approvals, and shareholder approval.

