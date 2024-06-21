ARTICLE
21 June 2024

Magle Group To Acquire PK Biotech ApS And PK Chemicals A/S

KR
Kromann Reumert

Contributor

Kromann Reumert logo
Explore
Magle Group, a leading healthcare innovator listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has signed a binding term sheet to acquire all shares in PK Biotech ApS...
Denmark Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Jeppe Buskov
Photo of Niklas Sten Thage
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Magle Group, a leading healthcare innovator listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has signed a binding term sheet to acquire all shares in PK Biotech ApS and its subsidiary PK Chemicals A/S, a world leading manufacturer of Dextran, Dextran Derivatives and customized products used in the pharmaceutical, medico and cosmetic industries, from PRS1 ApS. We are advising PRS1 ApS and its owners on the transaction.

Magle Group consists of Magle Chemoswed, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Magle PharmaCept, a sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of medical technology products. PK Chemicals A/S is a world leading manufacturer of Dextran, Dextran Derivatives and customized products used in the pharmaceutical, medico and cosmetic industries and has two manufacturing sites in Denmark.

The purchase price will consist of 7,200,000 newly issued shares in Magle Group, equivalent to 40% of the share capital. The deal is expected to be completed in Q3 2024, subject to the parties entering into a merger agreement, due diligence, regulatory approvals, and shareholder approval.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeppe Buskov
Jeppe Buskov
Photo of Niklas Sten Thage
Niklas Sten Thage
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More