ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Advertising Of Drugs And Dietary Supplements

GI
GRATA International

Contributor

GRATA International logo
GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
Explore
GRATA International's specialists of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare sector released a new publication on Advertising of drugs and dietary supplements.
Worldwide Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

GRATA International's specialists of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare sector released a new publication on Advertising of drugs and dietary supplements.

In this edition we have collected the most up-to-date information about the general requirements, features and prohibitions for advertising medicines, medical products, and dietary supplements in Belarus, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia.

Read the article:

1469952a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
GRATA International
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Advertising Of Drugs And Dietary Supplements

Worldwide Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences

Contributor

GRATA International logo
GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More