MK CRYPTO DIARIES: MEDTECH AND DESCI

Dr Justine Scerri Herrera met with Georgina Kyriakoudes for this week's episode on MedTech and DeSci.

Ms Kyriakoudes is CEO and Founder of Aria Health – A Web 3.0 Healthcare Data Platform.

She has obtained an MSC in Digital Currencies and Blockchain Technologies from the University of Nicosia. She is also a PwC London certified Auditor and was nominated for 'Female Innovator of the Year' by Madame Figaro.

The discussion of this week's episode focuses on Web 3.0 and Blockchain in the healthcare space. How can players leverage blockchain and Web 3 for hospitals, healthcare, and medical data? More importantly, why would one do so and what benefits does blockchain provide to this industry?

