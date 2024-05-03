Malta:
What Are MedTech And DeSci? (Podcast)
03 May 2024
MK FINTECH PARTNERS LTD
MK CRYPTO DIARIES: MEDTECH AND DESCI
Dr Justine Scerri Herrera met with Georgina
Kyriakoudes for this week's episode on MedTech and
DeSci.
Ms Kyriakoudes is CEO and Founder
of Aria Health – A Web 3.0 Healthcare Data Platform.
She has obtained an MSC in Digital Currencies and Blockchain
Technologies from the University of Nicosia. She is also a PwC
London certified Auditor and was nominated for 'Female
Innovator of the Year' by Madame Figaro.
The discussion of this week's episode focuses on Web 3.0 and
Blockchain in the healthcare space. How can players leverage
blockchain and Web 3 for hospitals, healthcare, and medical data?
More importantly, why would one do so and what benefits does
blockchain provide to this industry?
