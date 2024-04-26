Medical tourism is a big business, and Malaysia wants to make it even bigger. Long known as a hospitable and quality destination for medical and wellness treatment, Malaysia mainly competes with Singapore, Thailand and India for the $9 billion spent each year in the region by international travelers seeking medical care.

Key Factors Driving Medical Tourism:

Promotions/Awareness

Healthcare Quality

Proximity and Ease of Travel

Price

Cultural Affinity

In a recent article A&M's Manas Tamotia, Ram Panda and Sheair Chua provide a comprehensive look at the factors influencing this burgeoning market and the multi-faceted efforts by The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council to capitalize on Malaysia's many assets. Read the full article to explore insights on competition within the Southeast Asian medical tourism market and other key factors that drive tourists to a particular destination.

Originally Published 19 April 2024

