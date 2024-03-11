Belgium:
WEBINAR VIDEO | Belgium's Medicines Reimbursement Reform (Video)
During this webinar,
Kirian Claeyé and Bart Junior Bollen guide you through the
eagerly anticipated reform of the reimbursement procedures for
medicines in Belgium.
VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bo0QxZNed6Q.
