ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Egypt

Global Surge In Counterfeit Weight Loss Drugs Sparks Public Health Concerns United Trademark & Patent Services People around the world have been considering Ozempic as an effective drug for achieving weight loss.

A Review Of Medical Negligence In The Nigerian Healthcare Sector: Utilising The Law As A Panacea S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. Over the years, there have been innumerable reports of physical injury and deaths arising from the negligence of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, anesthesiologists, other medical practitioners, and hospitals generally.

Highlights Of The NHIA Act 2022 TNP Health, they say, is wealth, and we couldn't agree more. It is therefore I commendable that the President has signed into law...

Distribution Versus Agency Agreement As Applicable To Pharmaceutical Industry Youssry Saleh & Partners Pharmaceutical sector of Egypt is one of the oldest strategic sectors in Egypt which has managed to reach an important measure to achieve self-sufficiency of the Egyptian medicine.

Overview Of NAFDAC Product Registration Process Resolution Law Firm The registration of locally made products is slightly different from the registration process for imported goods.