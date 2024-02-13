The healthcare system in Malta is universally praised, not just for its extensive coverage, but also for the high caliber of healthcare professionals and facilities it fosters. Over the years, Malta's healthcare sector has made substantial strides in promoting an inclusive, reliable, and first-rate health service, readily available both to Maltese and EU citizens, as well as non-EU citizens who become residents of Malta under the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), the Malta Nomad Residence Permit (MNRP), and holders of student or work permits in Malta.

Excellent medical professionals: Doctors and Nurses

One of the highlights of Malta's healthcare service is undoubtedly the high qualification of its doctors and nurses. The local talent is nurtured via rigorous medical education, continuous professional development, and hands-on training in the country's leading medical institutions. The overall proficiency and excellence in patient care reflected by these medical professionals boasts Malta's reputation as a nation providing quality healthcare. The Maltese Government is also committed to ensuring that every citizen has access to quality healthcare. This is evidenced by its provision of free medical care for all citizens, regardless of age and wealth, as well as to all legal residents of Malta who contribute to the country's social security system.

A Comprehensive Public Health Care System

The public healthcare system in Malta ensures that everyone residing on the island, whether temporary or permanent residents, have access to a broad range of health services that are either free (subject to certain conditions of their residence and social security status in Malta) or minimally charged at point of use at a relatively competitive cost. Funded through general taxation, Malta's public healthcare system guarantees access to preventive, curative, and palliative health services for all residents, irrespective of their financial capacity, whether through their public or private healthcare insurance. In Malta, qualifying private healthcare coverage is a requirement for all non-EU residents, including MPRP (Malta Permanent Residence Programme) residents, digital nomads who hold a Malta Nomad Residence Permit, and holders of student or work permits. A vital aspect of these health coverage policies is that they ensure access to Malta's comprehensive healthcare system.

The health insurance requirement for non-EU residents functions as a gateway to a broad range of health services offered by Malta's public healthcare sector. These may include but are not limited to the cost of consultations, hospital stays, prescription medication, rehabilitation services, and emergency care. No exception is made with the highly accessible healthcare services available to Malta citizens and residents. The purchase of such mandatory health insurance provides insurance holders with the assurance that irrespective of their health needs, they will have access to the best possible healthcare services, without having to bear any significant out-of-pocket expenses, nor result in any financial burden to the Maltese community for the provision of such healthcare services.

List of Public Hospitals and Clinics:

Mater Dei Hospital in Msida is an acute general teaching hospital. It offers a full range of hospital services and provides an extensive range of specialist services. For more information about the hospital and for contact details click here.

Rehabilitation Hospital Karin Grech Hospital in Pieta' is a hospital focusing on special care and rehabilitation. Click here for more information.

Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre is a specialised hospital for Oncology and Haemato-Oncology. The hospital offers both inpatient and outpatient services. Click here for more information.

St Vincent de Paul Residence in Luqa offers long-term care. More information can be found here.

Mount Carmel Hospital in Attard is a specialised psychiatric hospital. Click here for more information.

Gozo has a General Hospital in Victoria. This is smaller than Mater Dei. More information here.

Pioneering Private Hospitals

Malta is also celebrated for its private hospitals, standing as pillars of Maltese medical infrastructure, boasting top-class amenities, modern infrastructure, and access to some of the best healthcare professionals. Not just limited to routine checkups and specialties, these hospitals are also equipped to assist in a wide array of medical emergencies. This, in combination with their innovative medical technology, makes Malta's healthcare system arguably one of the most efficient and high-quality ones in the world.

In addition, the private healthcare system in Malta cooperates synergistically with the public system, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their financial status, receives the absolute best care available. All things considered, the healthcare system in Malta displays a perfect blend of high-quality service, accessibility, and inclusivity. Its commendable public and private institutions coupled with dedicated healthcare professionals ensure an exceptional standard of medical care. With such a robust healthcare infrastructure, residents of Malta can rest assured that they will receive top-tier health services during their stay.

Private Hospitals:

