ENLI has prepared a new separate guide that summarises relevant information about pharmaceutical companies' access to provide information material and medical devices to healthcare professionals.

The purpose of ENLI's new guidance is to provide an overview of relevant information for pharmaceutical companies that wish to provide information material and medical devices to healthcare professionals.

The new guidance is based on information that also appears in ENLI's guidance to Art. 14 of the general Promotion Code.

Moreover, the new guide includes a short and very practical Q&A.

Read ENLI's guide on information material and medical devices (in Danish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.