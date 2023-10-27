According to the Egyptian Medical Liability Law Act No. 25 of 2018, any action by the medical service provider, whether positive or negative that is at odds with the inconsistent resources and relevant professional rules is considered a medical mistake.
The Medical Liability Law provides details among the working conditions and duties of the medical team as well as the connection between the patient and the treating healthcare team. Prior to issuance of the new law, all matters related to medical 'mistakes' used to be referred to time-consuming litigation procedures.
Whereas, now the law secures the patient before the doctor, especially in serious cases with low recovery rates, given that hospitals must be equipped in accordance with approved standards. This concept has been adopted globally which enhances the medical care provided to patients, and, Egypt was no exception in adoption of the same although at a later stage.
Additionally, there are international standards for safe health practices, which are caused by negligence, recklessness, a failure to uphold one's obligations of caution and vigilance, a failure to take the appropriate precautions, or a lack of knowledge of the technical details that are expected of anyone who works in the field.
Advantages that law provides to patients:
Although the Medical Liability Reporting Authority and all the specific committees for the various specializations are advisory bodies affiliated with the Office of the Public Prosecutor and receive complaints of medical harm for examination before submitting a report on behalf of the patient, the Medical Liability Law does not waste the patient's right to the doctor's complaint. (enacted by Article II, Medical Liability Law No. 25 of 2018).
The benefit of the law for the medical staff:
The Egyptian law ensures that the doctor can work without being distracted because it forbids preventive detention as a result of a complaint against him. Instead, complaints are presented to a higher committee, which then refers the case to a technical committee for analysis and classification. If the complaint is valid, the patient will then receive financial compensation from the insurance fund against medical errors to be established in accordance with the law.
Added knowledge
Medical responsibility is defined by Egyptian law, and it is the responsibility of doctors and other members of the health team, such as nurses, pharmacists, and physiotherapists. It is crucial that doctors and other members of the health team have the necessary training and are licensed to practice their professions.
The law's aim is to achieve the required balance between the doctor and the patient, not to prejudice the right of either party, in order to achieve the public interest of Egypt in light of the directives of the President of the Republic.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.