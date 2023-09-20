This Newsflash is a part of our Health Omnibus Law Newsflash Series on the issuance of Law No. 17 of 2023 dated August 8, 2023 on Health (the "Health Law"). The Health Law governs a wide range of topics in the health sector, including provisions on hospital matters. The Health Law repeals and replaces several laws including Law No. 44 of 2009 dated October 28, 2009 on Hospitals (the "Hospital Law").

This Newsflash discusses the pertinent changes on hospitals. Please see below the notable provisions related to Hospitals under the Health Law.

General Overview on Hospitals

Previously, the Hospital Law defined a hospital as a health service institution that organizes a complete individual health services that provides inpatient, outpatient and emergency services. As for patients, under the Hospital Law a patient was defined as any person who consults about his or her health problems to obtain the necessary health services, either directly or indirectly at a nospital.

Now, the Health Law introduces more thoroughs definitions of a hospital and a patient. Under the Health Law, a hospital is defined as a health service facility that organizes a complete individual health services through promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and/or palliative health services by providing inpatient, outpatient and Emergency Care services. A patient is defined as any person who obtains the health services from medical personnel and/or healthcare personnel.

Notable Changes in Health Law

In the Hospital Law, a hospital could be designated as a teaching hospital after the requirements and standards were met. It was also stated that the title of teaching hospitals would be determined by the Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia.

The Health Law now regulates certain new provisions about teaching hospitals, including the new definition of a teaching hospital which is defined as a hospital that has a function as a place of education, research and healthcare services in an integrated manner in the education for medical personnel and healthcare personnel sector as well as multi-professional continuing education.

Under the Health Law, a teaching hospital shall cooperate with a higher education institution to organize an academic education program, a vocational program, and a professional program, including a specialist, or a subspecialist program. In organizing the education, a teaching hospital must meet the requirements, standards and accreditation.

After such fulfilment of the requirements as stated above, the Minister of Education and Culture, along with the relevant accreditation bodies, will grant a permission to a teaching hospital.

