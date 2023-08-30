ARTICLE

INDUSLAW 日本のニュースレター brings you key regulatory and legal developments in various sectors in India on a quarterly basis.

注目の最新情報 - 2023 年 1 月～3 月

パート A: 産業別最新情報

1. インド政府が 2023 年全国医療ポリシーを発表

インド政府が 2023 年全国医療ポリシーの通達を行った。これは、医療機器の国内生産の促進 に加えて、医療機器の製造およびイノベーションにおいてインドがグローバルリーダーの地 位を確立することを目指すものである。

2. インド政府が IT ハードウェアを対象とした生産連動型優遇策 (PLI) 2.0 を導入

この改正は、持続可能な開発目標の達成に向けて脱炭素化のスピードを速めるために、 再生可能エネルギーの促進、国内炭素市場の構築、および非化石エネルギー源の使用の義務 化を狙ったものである。

パート B: 海外投資家向けの総合的な最新情報

1. 印紙のない、または印紙が不適切な仲裁契約書は法的には無効

インド最高裁判所は、M/s N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt Ltd 対 M/s Indo Unique Flame Ltd. and Ors の裁判において不適切に印紙が用いられた仲裁契約書は無効であり、法的拘束力はない とする判決を下した。

2. 任命の違法性は仲裁契約の有効性を損なわない

インド最高裁判所は、Sunil Kumar Jindal 対 Union of India の裁判において仲裁人の任命プロセ スにおける違法性は、仲裁契約書を無効とするものではなく、仲裁項目が部分的に無効とな った場所において、違法な部分を切り離し、仲裁条項の残りの合法性は維持されるとする判 決を下した。

3. グリーン預金受け入れに関する枠組み

インド準備銀行 (RBI) はグリーン預金の枠組みを導入した。これは、大規模な金融機関に対 し、顧客へグリーン預金のファシリティーを提供する取り組みを活性化させることが目的だ。 グリーン預金の収益は再生可能エネルギーやクリーンな交通機関など各種分野の環境に優し く、サステナブルなプロジェクトに割り当てられる。

4. コンプロマイズセトルメントとテクニカルライトオフの枠組み

RBI は金融機関に適用可能なコンプロマイズセトルメント (債務者と金融機関による交渉を 通じた妥協案) とテクニカルライトオフ (不良債権は債務者の借入金勘定レベルでは未払い として残るもの、金融機関レベルでは資産を認識しない処理) に関する枠組みを導入した。 この枠組みは、不良債権の償却に関するガイドラインを調整し、整備することで、負債者と 金融機関の間のコンプロマイズセトルメントにおける透明性の強化を目指すものである。

5. オルタナティブ投資ファンド (AIF) 投資からの免除または除外に関するガイドライン

インド証券取引委員会 (SEBI) は、参加が適用法に違反することを立証した場合、または参 加が AIF の内部ポリシーに違反することを開示した場合に、AIF 投資への投資家の参加を免 除すると通達を行った

6. 株式上場までの時間を短縮

SEBI は株式上場までの時間を、申請者が IPO を提出した日付に相当する発行締切日後 6 日間 から 3 日間に短縮した。

7. インド政府が 2023 年競争 (改正法) を導入

インド企業省は 2023 年競争 (改正法) に関する通達を行った。本改正法は、合併管理や行動規 制、罰則、審査期間の短縮に関して大幅な変更を導入する。

Key Updates from January to March 2023

Part A: Sector specific updates

1. The Government of India (GoI) introduces National Medical Policy, 2023

GoI has notified the National Medical Policy, 2023, which is aimed at boosting domestic production of medical devices and establishment of India as a global leader in manufacturing and innovation of medical devices.

2. GoI introduces Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI) 2.0 for IT hardware

Second phase of the PLI scheme for IT hardware with an increased financial outlay of around USD 2 billion has been introduced by the GoI, aimed at promoting local manufacturing of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers etc.

Part B: General updates for foreign investors

1. Unstamped or inadequately stamped arbitration agreements not valid in the eyes of law

The Supreme Court of India has in the case of M/s N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt Ltd v. M/s Indo Unique Flame Ltd. and Ors held that an arbitration agreement stamped inadequately is invalid and unenforceable.

2. Illegality of appointment procedure does not vitiate validity of arbitration agreement

The Supreme Court of India in the case of Sunil Kumar Jindal v. Union of India held that illegality in the procedure for appointment of arbitrator does not invalidate the arbitration agreement, thereby holding that where an arbitration clause has become partially invalid, the illegal part can be severed and the legal position of remaining arbitration clause can be retained.

3. Framework on acceptance of green deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a framework for green deposits to encourage large scale lenders to offer the facility of green deposits to customers. The proceeds from the green deposits will be allocated towards financing of environmentally friendly and sustainable projects in various fields including renewable energy and clean transportation.

4. Framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs

The RBI has introduced a framework on compromise settlements and technical write-offs applicable to lenders. This framework aims to harmonize and streamline guidelines regarding write-offs of stressed assets and thereby enhancing transparency in compromised settlement between the lender and borrower.

5. Guidelines with respect to excusing or excluding an investor from an investment of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a circular with respect to excusing an investor from participating in AIF investment if the investor confirms that its participation would violate an applicable law or if it has made a disclosure that such participation is in contravention of internal policy of AIF.

6. Reduced timeline for listing of shares

SEBI reduced the timeline for listing of shares from 6 (six) days after date of issue closure, which is the date until which applications for IPO is submitted, to 3 (three) days after date of issue closure.

7. GoI introduced Competition (Amendment), 2023

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs notified the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 which introduces significant changes pertaining to merger control, behavioural regulations, penalties, and expedited timelines, etc.

