The Ministry of the Interior and Health of Denmark as well as the Danish Regions and the Danish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (LIF) have all agreed to extend the existing price cap agreements on medicinal products for hospitals and pharmacy medicine eligible for reimbursement.

The agreement about the price cap on hospital medicine will now be in force until 31 December 2024, leading to a 2.2 % reduction of the price cap on medicinal products for hospitals on 1 February 2024. The terms agreed by the parties back in 2019 still apply.

The price cap on pharmacy medicine eligible for reimbursement will be frozen until 30 September 2025 under the agreement. The terms agreed back in 2019, and extended by agreement of 31 March 2022, also apply.

See the price cap agreement on hospital medicine of 31 March 2023, extending the terms of the price cap agreement of 19 March 2019.

See the price cap agreement on medicine eligible for reimbursement of 31 March 2023, extending the terms of the price cap agreement of 19 March 2019.

Originally published 11 April 2023

