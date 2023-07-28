In accordance with the Sanitary Code, the Laws of Turkmenistan "On the Protection of Citizens' Health" and "On the Prevention of Infectious Diseases", as well as in order to protect the country's territory from the import and spread of infectious diseases, improve sanitary quarantine and medical control, taking into account international requirements, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Decree approving the Rules of sanitary protection of the territory of Turkmenistan.

The document prescribes relevant ministries and departments, local executive authorities to ensure compliance with the above-mentioned Rules.

Read more: https://turkmenistan.gov.tm/en/post/74041/president-turkmenistan-signed-number-documents-3

