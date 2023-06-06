Life sciences specialists from Tilleke & Gibbins have supplied the Thailand and Vietnam contributions to the International Bar Association (IBA) Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Committee's global telemedicine survey. The survey, spanning 54 jurisdictions worldwide, functions as a comparative legal guide on the provision of telemedicine and related products and services. It offers practitioners and industry users access to relevant rules and regulations, addressing key aspects such as regulation, data privacy, liability, and recent developments in telemedicine.

Telemedicine has emerged as a transformative force in healthcare, revolutionizing the way medical services are accessed and delivered. As in many other jurisdictions, telemedicine has gained prevalence in Thailand and Vietnam, as it enables patients to remotely consult with healthcare professionals, access diagnostic services, and receive timely medical advice while minimizing physical contact. As the global healthcare landscape continues to evolve, understanding the legal and regulatory aspects of telemedicine becomes paramount, making initiatives like the IBA's telemedicine survey vital for practitioners and industry stakeholders.

The IBA is a globally recognized organization that brings together legal professionals and bar associations from around the world, and its Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Committee plays a crucial role in addressing legal issues and developments in the healthcare industry.

The complete surveys for Thailand and Vietnam­—and the 52 other participating jurisdictions—are available on the IBA website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.