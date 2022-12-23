The updated Thailand chapter of The Pharma Legal Handbook, published by Pharma Boardroom, is a comprehensive guide to the legal framework regulating the healthcare and life sciences industries in Thailand. The latest Thailand chapter was authored by four of Tilleke & Gibbins' life sciences specialists in Bangkok: Alan Adcock, partner and and head of the firm's regional life sciences practice; Dr. Atthachai Homhuan, director of regulatory affairs; San Chaithiraphant, senior associate; and Kittiya Nopparatrunroj, regulatory affairs consultant. The handbook is a must-read for healthcare and life sciences companies that are interested in exploring expansion into the Thai market.

The guide is broken into ten easy-to-read sections that delve into various aspects of local regulations:

Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Overview Preclinical and Clinical Trial Requirements Marketing, Manufacturing, Packaging and Labeling, Advertising Traditional Medicines and Over-the-Counter Products Product Liability Patents and Trademarks Regulatory Reforms Cannabinoid Drugs, Medical Cannabis, and Opioid Drugs Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Localization Biosimilars and Biologics

A preview of the Thailand chapter is provided via the PDF button below, and the complete guide is available for purchase on the Pharma Boardroom website (use promotional code Tilleke10 for a 10% discount).

