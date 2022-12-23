The updated Thailand chapter of The Pharma Legal Handbook, published by Pharma Boardroom, is a comprehensive guide to the legal framework regulating the healthcare and life sciences industries in Thailand. The latest Thailand chapter was authored by four of Tilleke & Gibbins' life sciences specialists in Bangkok: Alan Adcock, partner and and head of the firm's regional life sciences practice; Dr. Atthachai Homhuan, director of regulatory affairs; San Chaithiraphant, senior associate; and Kittiya Nopparatrunroj, regulatory affairs consultant. The handbook is a must-read for healthcare and life sciences companies that are interested in exploring expansion into the Thai market.

The guide is broken into ten easy-to-read sections that delve into various aspects of local regulations:

  1. Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Overview
  2. Preclinical and Clinical Trial Requirements
  3. Marketing, Manufacturing, Packaging and Labeling, Advertising
  4. Traditional Medicines and Over-the-Counter Products
  5. Product Liability
  6. Patents and Trademarks
  7. Regulatory Reforms
  8. Cannabinoid Drugs, Medical Cannabis, and Opioid Drugs
  9. Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases
  10. Localization
  11. Biosimilars and Biologics

A preview of the Thailand chapter is provided via the PDF button below, and the complete guide is available for purchase on the Pharma Boardroom website (use promotional code Tilleke10 for a 10% discount).

