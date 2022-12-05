ARTICLE

The objectives of the current European Health Data Space Regulation's proposal are broad and ambitious and arise from the improvement areas highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The objectives are to improve better digital access, health data exchange between healthcare providers and facilitate access for researchers while ensuring a greater control and protection of the data. Learn how the regulation will affect the industry and what you need to know with Ines Nibakuze and Julien Pétré.

