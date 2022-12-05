Luxembourg:
Episode #12 | Cyber Resilience Act | 1 December 2022 (Video)
05 December 2022
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The objectives of the current European Health Data Space
Regulation's proposal are broad and ambitious and arise from
the improvement areas highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The
objectives are to improve better digital access, health data
exchange between healthcare providers and facilitate access for
researchers while ensuring a greater control and protection of the
data. Learn how the regulation will affect the industry and what
you need to know with Ines Nibakuze and Julien
Pétré.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Luxembourg
Consequences For Illicit Drug Offenders In The UAE
Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy
The UAE issued a new law on narcotics and psychotropic substances. This law is called the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 On Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (‘Narcotics Law').
The New UAE Health Data Law – An In-Depth Look
BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP
Healthcare data, and information, and its development in terms of how this data/information is protected, is a fast-evolving growth area, challenging both industry and consumers alike...