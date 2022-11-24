As the impacts of the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive are seen across Sweden, it is clear the need for businesses to have a mature whistleblowing system is still present. To further our efforts in bringing our expertise to businesses throughout Sweden, we have partnered with Brilliant Future, a leading Swedish company in employee and customer experiences. Through our collaboration, their customers can benefit from a one-stop shop to comply with the new directive. We chose to partner with Brilliant Future to utilise their understanding of corporate culture, and in turn, help customers promote a 'speak up' attitude within the workplace and remain compliant with the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive.

What factors play the greatest role in achieving success and increasing profitability in an organisation? Brilliant Future releases ongoing reports on the subject, which are based on data from responses from hundreds of thousands of employees at workplaces in Sweden and around the world. Brilliant's Head of Product, Sofie Johansson, is an expert on the subject and works with these questions daily. She is a seasoned speaker, who is regularly seen on various stages and in the media. Sofie is happy to share her expertise and Brilliant's analyses of what affects a company's profitability. Analyses that answer questions such as: What can managers do to become excellent leaders and engage their employees? And what factors are the most important in retaining and attracting employees in a shaky market?

We spoke with Sofie to discuss the driving force behind the partnership and the benefits it brings for Brilliant Future's customers.

"For us at Brilliant, it's important that our partners are serious and can guarantee a quality solution. That's why WhistleB felt like the choice for us!"

What services do Brilliant Future provide?

Brilliant Future, a leading company in employee and customer experiences, releases ongoing reports based on the data from hundreds of thousands of employee responses at workplaces in Sweden and on a global scale. We help to identify the factors that play the greatest role in achieving success and increasing profitability in an organisation.

Brilliant Future offers a modern and simple online platform for conducting employee surveys. The platform guides you in what to measure, and each manager receives smart insights to work on, based on a combination of your results and scientific research. Brilliant Future's products promote a culture that fosters long-term sustainability, healthy individuals and organisations.

Where do you provide your services?

At Brilliant Future, we help more than 400 customers in over 50 countries in several languages. As a result, we needed to partner with a product that had a global offering, as we have seen with WhistleB and the multiple languages it offers to users.

Why are you choosing to partner with WhistleB by NAVEX for a whistleblowing offering?

We want to offer our customers the best solutions for their employees andorganisations. When it became statutory to provide employees with a whistleblower function, we chose to start a partnership with the market's leading player in this area, where security and anonymity are of utmost importance. We are therefore very proud to announce our partnership with WhistleB. Our services are complementary and together we can help organisations to work sustainably in the long term.

WhistleB is an easy-to-use whistleblowing system and has been purpose-built for receiving and channelling confidential reports to authorised personnel. WhistleB is used by many organisations in more than 150 countries and is compliant with national data protection laws, including the EU GDPR and the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive. Compliance with relevant national and EU laws is embedded within the system to reduce your legal risks and it comes with the tightest security to keep you, your employees, your data and your organisation's reputation safe. WhistleB is a NAVEX solution, the worldwide leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services.

Partnering with WhistleB allows you to benefit from the ability to expand your services and grow your business. More information about the WhistleB partner programme is available on our website.

