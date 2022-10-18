In June 2022, at one of the annual meetings of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs ("EPSCO") Council, health ministers expressed their concerns regarding the legislative transition to Regulation (EU) No 2017/745 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 5 April 2017 on medical devices ("MDR") and to Regulation 2017/746 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 5 April 2017 on in vitro diagnostic medical devices ("IVDR").

As a result, the MDCG was asked to make an urgent proposal for solutions to assist in the legislative transition to the legal framework established by the regulations described above.

These regulations have imposed new obligations with only a short transition period. This is not compatible with the adjustment capacity of notified bodies and manufacturers to adapt their medical devices and in vitro devices in accordance with those obligations.

If not properly addressed, the difficulties identified could lead to disruption of the supply of devices for healthcare systems and patients. They could also hinder access to innovative medical devices.