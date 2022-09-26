This regulatory framework follows the need of holders of a manufacturing authorisation for medicinal products to acquire, within the European Economic Area ("EEA"), medicinal products without a national Marketing Authorisation ("MA"), solely and exclusively for the production of parenteral bags .

INFARMED - the Portuguese National Authority for Medicines and Healthcare Products (" Infarmed ") has recently adopted Decision 089/CD/2022, concerning the regulatory framework for the acquisition of medicines without a national Marketing Authorisation (" AIM "), intended exclusively for the production of parenteral bags.

The possibility to buy medicinal products without a national MA is subject to the following requirements:

The production of parenteral bags can only be carried out in the facilities already authorised for the manufacture of medicines, and there can be no subcontracting in this respect;

in this respect; Medicines without a national MA must be stored in the warehouses of raw materials for the production of parenteral bags of the MA holders in a segregated, controlled, and restricted-access area .

. A record of the destruction of medicines without a national MA purchased in the EEA and not used due to the expiry date or because they have been rejected must be sent to Infarmed on an annual basis.

without a national MA purchased in the EEA and not used due to the expiry date or because they have been rejected must be sent to Infarmed on an annual basis. In the production of these parenteral bags, it is not possible to use medicines without the qualification process for medicine suppliers having been concluded.

The report on the qualification process of suppliers of medicines without a national MA acquired in the EEA used must be available at the production facilities of batches of parenteral bags in order to be made available to Infarmed for inspections.

A detailed report must be sent to Infarmed every six months, containing the following information:

(i) Name of the medicinal products without a national MA acquired, batch, expiry date, quantity, and supplier;

(ii) Quantity of medicinal products used without a national MA, identifying the final product in which they were used, prescription number and respective requesting and receiving hospital;

(iii) Quantity used of medicinal products without national MA in the Quality Control Laboratory, in laboratory analysis, and the quantity stored for retention samples on its premises;

(iv) Quantity remaining of medicinal products without a national MA at the end of each production batch and stored in the raw materials' warehouse;

(v) The rejected quantity of the medicinal products without a national MA that have been acquired.

