As more CEOs and other leaders depart, health care organisations are increasing the base salaries and total cash compensation for several executive positions in order to attract new candidates.

Executives at health systems have also seen their compensation increase from 2021 to 2022. In hospitals, median base compensation for C-suite executives, including CEOs, COOs, and CMOs, have increased between 3.0% and 3.6% from 2021 and 2022. Total cash compensation for C-suite executives increased between 14.3% and 19.8% from 2021 and 2022.

Many health care organisations have shifted their priorities when it comes to executives in order to meet changing demands, particularly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Employers are expecting the executives they hire to have high-level business acumen, well-developed interpersonal skills, and are likely to face more regulatory scrutiny in the future as relaxed pandemic-era strategies return to normal and care models change.

