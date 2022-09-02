ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Keren Leshem is the CEO of Ocon Healthcare, an Israeli bio-tech startup that innovates, manufactures and commercializes cutting-edge women's health products such as their Intra Uterine Ball which can carry multiple drugs to the uterus to treat a variety of conditions.

Keren brings over 20 years of experience in the medical device & pharmaceutical industries specializing in the management of innovative start-ups, strategy, commercialization and financing. She was recently dubbed as one of the three women shaping the future of women's health by Forbes Magazine.

Avraham sat down with Keren in the offices of Ocon where they discussed the challenges of growing a startup, what's unique about building a startup in Israel, what it's like to be a female CEO, the role of patents in their business, tips for startup founders and much more.

self

Originally published July 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.