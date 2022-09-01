ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self Israeli Technology Founders Speak · Guy Goldman of Olive Diagnostics

Guy Goldman is the Founder and CEO of Olive Diagnostics an Israeli startup that created a non-invasive real-time urinalyses sensor that mounts to any toilet to detect early diseases and improve healthcare. Avraham sat down with Guy in the offices of Olive Diagnostics in Jerusalem to discuss how Guy came up with the idea, how he raised money, found his initial market, lessons he learned along the way and tips for startup founders.

May 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.