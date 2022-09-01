Israel:
Episode 16: Guy Goldman Of Olive Diagnostics (Podcast)
01 September 2022
JMB Davis Ben-David Ltd.
Israeli Technology Founders Speak · Guy
Goldman of Olive Diagnostics
Guy Goldman is the Founder and CEO of Olive Diagnostics an
Israeli startup that created a non-invasive real-time urinalyses
sensor that mounts to any toilet to detect early diseases and
improve healthcare. Avraham sat down with Guy in the offices
of Olive Diagnostics in Jerusalem to discuss how Guy came up with
the idea, how he raised money, found his initial market, lessons he
learned along the way and tips for startup founders.
May 2022
