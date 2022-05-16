ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

One in three lawyers says their work has a negative effect on their mental health and the index that measures the mental health of lawyers suggests that assistance from health professionals is recommended. The conclusions are from an IBA report and they were the topic of the conference, organised behind closed doors and aimed at the sector. This conference was a PLMJ initiative. Sarah Carnegie and Jorge Hartley took part in the conference. They are both members of the IBA and two of the people responsible for the study. Also taking part was Daniela Amaral, PLMJ's director of strategy and business development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.