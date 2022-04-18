ARTICLE

We hereby inform you of the changes to the healthcare legislation in Kazakhstan as of March, 2022:

1. Decree No. 16 of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the RK dated 25 March 2022 "On measures to prevent coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan" cancelled the mask regime in buildings, except for medical organisations.

2. Decree No. 14 of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Kazakhstan Republic dated 14 March 2022 amended the conditions of Project Ashyq. Thus, for facilities participating in Project Ashyq, working hours were set without time restrictions on weekdays and weekends, and the mandatory use of the Ashyq application was cancelled in regions located according to the epidemiological situation assessment matrix in the "green" and "yellow" zones.

3. The Chief State Sanitary Doctor`s Decree No. 18 cancelled the mask regime in educational organisations of all forms of ownership and departmental affiliation the requirements for compliance with the classroom system of education.

4. The list of countries whose vaccination passports are recognised as valid in Kazakhstan has been expanded pursuant to Decree No. 15 of the Chief State Sanitary Inspector dated 18 March 2022. Thus, passports issued in the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Uzbekistan are valid in Kazakhstan.

5. Decree No. 17 of the Chief State Sanitary Inspector of Kazakhstan dated 25 March 2022 made several amendments and additions to Decree No. 2 of the Chief State Sanitary Inspector of Kazakhstan dated 13 January 2022:

In the case a citizen is diagnosed with coronavirus infection (CVI) 21 days after the date of the first dose of CVI vaccine (according to the date of disease symptoms), the second dose of vaccine should be administered and the vaccination course completed. If a citizen becomes ill with CVI on the day of or 21 days after the date of the first CVI vaccine dose, the second dose may not be administered, and the vaccination course will be terminated;

Individuals travelling abroad are allowed to repeat the vaccination course and are given the right to choose a vaccine depending on the requirements of the destination country;

The requirement to appoint supervisors for each district and city to assess and coordinate immunisation preparations and activities has been eliminated;

Expanded the range of people who can be vaccinated with Komirnati vaccine (Pfizer). In the new wording, all persons over 12 years of age, including foreigners living in Kazakhstan for 3 months or more can be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Previously, the Pfizer vaccine could only be administered to: a) children between 12 and 18 years of age; b) pregnant women from 16 to 37 weeks of pregnancy; c) women during lactation - after the 42-day postpartum period until the child is 2 years old; and d) persons with a group 1, 2 or 3 disability;

The period of revaccination against CVI was reduced to 3-6 months after convalescence, taking into account the evaluation of the condition before revaccination. The old version recommended revaccination at the earliest after 6 months.

6. Appendix 2 to the Order of the Health Minister dated 20 August 2021 "On defining the list of medicinal products and medical devices to be procured from the Single Distributor" was amended by the Health Minister Order of 26 March 2022. The list of medical devices procured from the single distributor was supplemented with pharmaceuticals.

The Appendix 2 is effective on 10 April 2022.

7. The Order of the Health Minister of 15 March approved the standard of paediatric care in Kazakhstan, as well as the Order of 24 March approved the standard of medical care in hospital conditions in Kazakhstan.

The Orders are effective on 8 April and 10 April 2022.

