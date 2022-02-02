ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We hereby inform you of the following changes to the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of health care, which took place in January 2022:

1. The Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan of 7 July 2020 on Public Health and Healthcare System was amended by Law of 3 January 2022 on Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Development of Competition.

This law has expanded the rights of medical and pharmaceutical workers. Thus, from 1 January 2023, medical and pharmaceutical workers will have the right to professional liability insurance for causing harm to a patient's life and health in the absence of careless or negligent treatment by a medical professional.

Another change is related to the obligation to include all trade names of medicines in the "list of medicines subject to price regulation".

Additionally, within the guaranteed volume of free medical care and (or) within the mandatory social health insurance system, maximum prices will be set only for the trade names of medicines or medical devices, as well as international nonproprietary names of medicines or technical specifications of medical devices that are registered in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Another change concerned the procurement of medicines and medical devices for the provision of minimum, basic, and supplementary volumes of medical care. Starting from 7 March 2022, the procurement of medicines in case of individual intolerance will be carried out under trade names registered in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Before, medicines were procured under the Kazakhstan National Drug Formulary.

2. The Government Decree of 10 January 2022 established a ceiling on the percentage of commission received from the assets of the social health insurance fund for 2022 - no more than 1.02 per cent of the assets received in the fund's account during the reporting month.

3. Issued a new Order of the Acting Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, dated 6 January 2022, "On approval of the Standard of organization of trauma and orthopaedical care in the Republic of Kazakhstan" was introduced.

4. The following amendments connected with the Decree of the Chief State Medical Officer of the Republic of Kazakhstan of 13 January 2022 «On organisation and conduct of sanitary-anti-epidemic and sanitary-preventive measures on coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan»:

Established a new Chapter 11 describing the procedure for vaccination against CVI using the Sputnik Lite vaccine.

The list of persons allowed to be re-vaccinated a full course of vaccination against CVI by the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Origin and Spread of CV in the Republic of Kazakhstan has been expanded by the following: 1) persons travelling abroad to represent the interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the international level; 2) holders of the international «Bolashak» fellowship and persons going to study abroad in the framework of intergovernmental agreements/treaties, including academic mobility, and their family members when submitting documents (student visa, invitation from an educational institution) on the basis of a list submitted by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 3) Students who have independently entered foreign educational institutions and are studying under intergovernmental agreements or academic mobility, and students under the Work and Travel programme and their family members on the basis of a list submitted by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and 4) patients who are sent for medical treatment abroad when submitting documents confirming the need for medical treatment outside the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as persons accompanying them for treatment are eligible to be re-vaccinated against CVI with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.