Since October, 18 2021 the Presidential Decree N 366 11.08.2005 "About medicines, medical supplies and medical equipment pricing" is amended.

Prices on Medicines, medical supplies and medical equipment made in the Republic of Belarus are forming by adding the output price of the manufacturer (resident of Belarus) to the wholesale and VAT. VAT wasn't included before.

In the provision of selling-price sale by manufacturer and (or) provider during shipping of medical supplies the selling-price of such supplies is reduced by the total of such sale. The price formed without considering the sale before.

Note bene: if the medical supplies were shipped before 08.10.2021 the price is formed in the previous framing.

