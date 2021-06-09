On September 30, 2020, the online meeting on theme: "Data exclusivity: legal significance for the pharmaceutical industry in Kazakhstan" was held.

The speaker was Leila Makhmetova – Counsel and the Director of Environmental Law Department of GRATA International, where she told about:

The introduction of Data exclusivity

The purpose and objectives of data exclusivity

The data exclusivity in Kazakhstan

Foreign experience ( Russia, Armenia, USA, European union)

Originally published 1 October 2020

