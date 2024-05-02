ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The plenary of the House of Representatives of the Congress approved in the fourth debate bill 081/22S-195/23C, which seeks to approve Convention 183, concerning maternity protection, adopted by the 88th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on 15 June 2000.

The initiative seeks to ensure that women who are heads of households, pregnant, or returning from pregnancy are not dismissed or removed from their jobs, as well as the adoption of breastfeeding hours and appropriate settings for this activity.

Guaranteeing labour protection for women as heads of households will ensure that women heads of households will receive benefits established by the ILO, which most countries have already incorporated into their legislation. The aim is to protect the well-being of pregnant women at work, promote prevention of occupational safety risks, non-discrimination and immediate reincorporation after maternity leave, among others.

It is important to note that it is the state's obligation to look after women heads of household. The state has to create protection measures for pregnant workers and those who have just given birth. Further, to initiate and highlight the prevention of health and safety risks, protection against discrimination and dismissal in relation to maternity, the right to leave, the proper provision of health services to which they are entitled, paid breastfeeding and reincorporation after maternity leave.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-House Counsel

For employers, these new measures should be implemented in the workplace once they are implemented as a labour law. Employers and Human Resources departments should ensure that these purposeful measures are properly taken care of and that women feel unharmed at the workplace as part of company policies and that their condition as mothers after the reincorporation after maternity leave will not be a matter of discrimination or dismissal.

This legal initiative will coordinate and link everything that happens with international standards in terms of protection at work. It covers women who are breastfeeding who need hours to perform this duty so that they cannot be dismissed. They should have other benefits that the State must guarantee, such as particular rights for Colombian mothers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.