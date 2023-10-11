While we have, in some ways, moved beyond the pandemic, mental health continues to grow in importance as a workplace issue, and indeed as an issue in society at large. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2023, we take this opportunity to highlight this podcast from our archives, which remains as relevant now as when it was first released.
Back in 2020, we invited Yvonne Frederiksen, partner in Ius Laboris's Danish firm Norrbom Vinding, to discuss just how 'healthy' the law on mental health is in different countries around the world and how to support good mental health practices at work. Yvonne also shared some great ideas on how to encourage neurodiversity at work.
You are warmly invited to check out this very healthy episode of Talking Work.
