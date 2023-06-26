From the 14th of May 2023, companies must implement an Occupational Health Promotion Plan, accordingly to the following considerations:

Scope:

All public or private work centers with 25 or more employees are obligated to implement the Occupational Health Promotion Plan; hereby the "Plan".Stages:

Planification: this stage requires an occupational health, security and practices evaluation as well as identifying problems and necessities. It also requires establishing activities that motivate personnel into a healthy lifestyle and work condition.

Implementation: in this stage the company must design an educational program for employees and notify the National Health Authority about the Plan implementation in the workspace for its evaluation.

Work centers must appoint a health professional as "Focal Point" to lead and form the work team that will oversee the Plan implementation.

Approval on the "Actívate y Vive" certificate: the Health Authority will issue a compliance report of the Plan and as a result the "Actívate y Vive" certificate.

Renewal: companies must request a renewal of the certificate in the dependencies appointed by the Health Authority for this purpose.

The Quality Assurance in Health Services and Prepaid Medicine Agency (ACCES) or whoever acts in its place will verify the existence of the "Actívate y Vive" certificate from December of 2023.

The "Actívate y Vive" certificate will be valid for two years and obligated companies must request its renewal four months before the expiration date.

