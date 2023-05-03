Inability to disconnect during remote working is one side of the coin; isolation is the other. Both can easily emerge from full time remote working. For employers, managing these risk factors well is key to running a successful operation.

So we've put together a few tips from our lawyers on managing isolation and overwork for those fully working from home:

Flexibility

If you're looking good retention of staff and a happy remote workforce, it pays to introduce some flexibility and friendliness in the approach you adopt. Those with caring responsibilities, particularly, may need to be supported with alternative working patterns to help them meet their targets, whilst balancing their personal life needs. You can help your employees find this balance by offering a staggered working day, in which people can start and finish earlier or later. You can also give them helpful tips, such as, for working parents to create areas for working that are separate from their children (though not too far away) if they have the space.

Certainty and clarity

Flexibility is one thing, but people can plan more easily if they have certainty about what's expected, particularly around issues like working hours. To start with, make sure you observe the working hours limits set out in law and make sure you devise clear policies about when employees are expected to be reachable so that you can ensure people can concentrate on work during working hours, but disconnect thereafter. You could also try, for example, limiting after-work emails or limiting the expectation to check emails after work. Some employers set specific working days without any meetings. You should also encourage people to take the leave they are entitled to.

Keeping tabs

It's important to know how much time people are spending so that you are aware if it is becoming excessive. A clear policy, enabling you to monitor time spent working could be useful. Equally, employees could be asked to record their working time and report it to you. You should make sure to keep an eye on what's happening, so that you can react before someone reports issues of overwork to you.

Catch-ups

It's crucial to have regular work-catch-ups so that people retain a sense of community and avoid feelings of isolation. These can be both one-on-one and team meetings and they can be used for people to share ideas, tell others what they're working on and also as joint problem-solving forums.

Team-building activities

You could set up some simple virtual meetings to have coffee, chat, and share about things other than work. Some activities lend themselves to both a live and remote approach, including wellbeing programmes with recommendations about ergonomics; work gymnastics, methods of relaxation, strategies to organise professional and personal tasks and leisure options such as groups to discuss books, films, culture, cooking etc. Yoga and meditation courses are also a good option.

Mental health support

Employees need to know they can disclose that they are struggling with their mental health, that they will be listened to and that you will try and make accommodations for the issues they need to address. Many employers run mental health courses and initiatives to support staff and may offer free counselling sessions, for example. On a general level, people could be advised to create a routine, go for a morning walk, have a defined lunch break and mid-morning and afternoon coffee breaks. It's worth stressing the mental health benefits that being physically active can provide, including reducing stress and anxiety and so suggesting walking apps is a good idea. Put good, clear information and tips on your intranet and encourage health and safety officers or others whose remit might extend to the wellbeing of staff involved to participate in thinking about these things. You could also provide a contact person for anyone experiencing mental health issues.

Clear Communication

Whatever strategies you come up with, good communication is key and will help embed those ideas within your workforce. Managing these issues effectively should help create a revitalised, energized and confident workforce.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.