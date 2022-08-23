ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The government of Indonesia will require employers to obtain health insurance for short-term foreign national employees

Overview

The government of Indonesia introduced additional requirements for employers hiring foreign nationals for short-term work purposes. Under these new requirements, employers will be required to provide health insurance to foreign national workers employed for a period of six months or less. The insurance must be applied for through the Financial Service Authority of Indonesia. The coverage by employment period is as follows:

IDR 762,000 for one month (approximately USD 51.06);

IDR 1,715,000 for three months (approximately USD 114.97);

IDR 2,477,000 for six months (approximately USD 166.05).

Employers will need to register their company on the Insurance for Foreign Worker (ASTAKA) website, purchase an insurance policy for all short-term foreign national employees, and activate the insurance policy on behalf of the employee.

For additional information on registration and requirements, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Indonesia introduced new health insurance policy requirements for Indonesian employers of foreign national employees hired for short-term work purposes and assignments. The cost of the policy will vary depending on the duration of the work assignment.

Looking Ahead

The government of Indonesia is expected to release an official date for when these requirements will become effective. Continue to check the government of Indonesia's website and Envoy'swebsite for additional information and updates.

The government of Indonesia will require employers to obtain health insurance for short-term foreign national employees

Overview

The government of Indonesia introduced additional requirements for employers hiring foreign nationals for short-term work purposes. Under these new requirements, employers will be required to provide health insurance to foreign national workers employed for a period of six months or less. The insurance must be applied for through the Financial Service Authority of Indonesia. The coverage by employment period is as follows:

IDR 762,000 for one month (approximately USD 51.06);

IDR 1,715,000 for three months (approximately USD 114.97);

IDR 2,477,000 for six months (approximately USD 166.05).

Employers will need to register their company on the Insurance for Foreign Worker (ASTAKA)website , purchase an insurance policy for all short-term foreign national employees, and activate the insurance policy on behalf of the employee.

For additional information on registration and requirements, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Indonesia introduced new health insurance policy requirements for Indonesian employers of foreign national employees hired for short-term work purposes and assignments. The cost of the policy will vary depending on the duration of the work assignment.

Looking Ahead

The government of Indonesia is expected to release an official date for when these requirements will become effective. Continue to check the government of Indonesia's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 22 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.